Anurag Thakur launches several digital initiatives on National Sports Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Sports Day 2023, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the 4x400m men’s relay team that set an Asian record at the World Athletics Championships held at Budapest.

The Minister also launched an Information booklet on Sports Infrastructure Projects sanctioned under the Khelo India Scheme as well as a National Sports Federations portal. He also launched the third edition of the Fit India Quiz, among other initiatives, at an event at the JLN Stadium here on Tuesday.

The event was attended by almost 500 schoolchildren from New Delhi as well as several elite athletes and officials from the MYAS, SAI and the National Sports Federations.