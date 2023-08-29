Anurag Thakur launches several digital initiatives on National Sports Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Sports Day 2023, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the 4x400m men’s relay team that set an Asian record at the World Athletics Championships held at Budapest.
The Minister also launched an Information booklet on Sports Infrastructure Projects sanctioned under the Khelo India Scheme as well as a National Sports Federations portal. He also launched the third edition of the Fit India Quiz, among other initiatives, at an event at the JLN Stadium here on Tuesday.
The event was attended by almost 500 schoolchildren from New Delhi as well as several elite athletes and officials from the MYAS, SAI and the National Sports Federations.
Addressing the event, Thakur said, “The Wizard of Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand gave us three consecutive Olympic gold medals in hockey in 1928, 1932, and 1936. This is a fitting day for tribute to this great maestro and I’m happy to observe that over the years, coaches and athletes have also played a big role in taking this sporting revolution forward. Coaches & athletes play a big role.
“There are 3526 events happening today across India and that’s a testament of the road to which we have come today. This is an unbelievable phase for Indian sports. In 60 years, there were only 18 medals at the World University Games.
“This year itself, we won 26 medals in the tournament, across all sports Be it Praggnanandha in chess to Antim Panghal in wrestling and Aditi Gopichand Swami in archery, we are getting phenomenal results.”