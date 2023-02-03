Anurag Thakur to attend Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song launch

New Delhi, Feb 3: The mascot, theme song and jersey launch of the 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games will take place tomorrow, February 4 at the Lieutenant Governor’s House Raj Bhavan in Jammu. The Winter Games are scheduled to be held from the 10 to 14 of this month.
As per the official statement, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will be present alongside the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries. The Khelo India Winter Games is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J&K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games association of the J&K.