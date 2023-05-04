Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath to launch logo, mascot of Khelo India University Games

Lucknow: Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the logo, jersey, mascot and anthem of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, here on Friday.

The 3rd edition of the Khelo India University Games will take place from May 23 to June 3 in UP. The opening ceremony is scheduled for May 25 at the Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow.

Apart from Union Sports Minister and UP CM, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Girish Chandra Yadav and other dignitaries will also be present at the launch ceremony.

Following the unveilings, Yogi Adityanath is also expected to flag off four canters which will accompany four torch-relays across the length and breadth of India’s largest state, before returning back to the capital on the day of the opening ceremony on May 25.