Aqsa Gulzar wins Bronze medal in World Pencak Silat Championship

The national Pencak Silat contingent comprising 42 members both men and women, coaches and staff from across the country including 8 players and 3 coaches from UT of J&K was flagged-off by Manoj Sinha, the Lt Governor J&K, on the 24th of last month from Raj Bhawan Srinagar.

The national team had trained under a battery of coaches in a 21-day-long coaching camp in Srinagar.