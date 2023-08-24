ARCO FC beat Lonestar Kashmir FC 1-0

The match, marked by moments of skillful play and strategic manipulation, showcased the teams’ commitment to the sport and their determination to emerge victorious. Basit’s goal for Arco FC proved to be the decisive moment, earning him the recognition of Player of the Match.

Lonestar Kashmir FC exhibited commendable teamwork and perseverance throughout the game, creating several scoring opportunities that kept ARCO FC’s defense on their toes. However, ARCO FC’s solid defensive strategy and swift counterattacks ultimately secured their lead.