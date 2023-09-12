Arco FC clinch victory against J&K United FC in Srinagar Premier League

Srinagar: Arco FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over JK United FC in a thrilling encounter at TRC Ground, Srinagar.

The match, a testament to the passion for the sport, delivered a rollercoaster of emotions for the fans.

The excitement ignited early in the game when Itifaq of Arco FC scored the opening goal. This display of skill and precision set the tone for an energetic showdown. Arco FC continued to impress as Basit later added another goal, showcasing teamwork that left spectators in awe.

However, JK United FC wasn’t willing to bow out quietly. In the second half, they managed to break through Arco FC’s defence, finding the net and igniting hopes of a comeback.