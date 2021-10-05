Arco FC defeats J&K SPDC by 1-0

Srinagar: In Premier Football league 2021 played at Astro Turf TRC, Arco FC beat J&KSPDC by 1-0 goals.

The match started with high voltage with both the teams playing classy football. The 1st fifteen minutes were dominated by J&K SPDC.

However the defense of Arco FC proved to be a wall for the opposition.

In the 30th minute, with a beautiful side assistance, Arco’s Moin netted the ball with a highly skilled move.

The 2nd half was equally possessed by both the teams.

Arco FC with their outstanding moves tried it's best to score 2nd goal; and one of the move with a beautiful dribble by Mehraj hit the goal post.

J&K SPDC in the dying moments tried their best to equalise the goal , however the defenders of Arco FC proved very strong. Mehraj for his outstanding performance was declared Man of the Match.

As per the statement of Management of Arco FC; this is a very crucial win for the club in this league as J&K SPDC is an exceptionally good team as it comprises of 'Top Class National players'.