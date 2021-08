Srinagar: ARCO FC defeated Kashmir Avengers in the sixth CMW knock-out football tournament held at Chanderhama.

As per the statement by Arco, Kashmir avenger is one of the best clubs in J&K which has various foreign players under its wings and a formidable opponent for any football team on a given day.

Arco FC won the match by 3-0 goals against the formidable opponent and registered a convincing win.

The first goal was scored by Ishfaq followed by Yawar and Shahid who scored one goal each.