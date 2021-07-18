Sports

Arco FC I-league selection trials on July 25

Srinagar: Arco FC, a football club in Kashmir, is offering an opportunity for the upcoming football players by providing them a platform to play for the prestigious Arco I- league football club.

A statement said Arco FC will hold selection trials for its club on July 25 and 26.

The selection trials will be conducted in the age group 13, 15 and 18.

“Under-13 players must be born after 2006 while under-15 Player must be born after 2004 and Under-18 players must be born after 2002,” the statement said.

