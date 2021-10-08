Arco FC outplays Novelty FC in league match

Srinagar: Continuing its winning run in the ongoing Khyber Premier Division League, Arco FC on Friday defeated Novelty FC at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

It was a one sided encounter with Arco FC dominating most of the game and possession.

In the first half, Arco FC scored two goals and were leading by 2-0 at half time.

In the second half, Arco FC scored one more goal while Novelty FC reduced the margin by one goal. Arco FC won by 3-1 goals. Ishfaq, Waseem and Owais were the scorers for Arco FC while Alok was the scorer for Novelty FC.

It is the second consecutive win for Arco FC in the league and they are looking strong contenders.