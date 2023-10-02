ARCO FC shines in convincing 4-1 victory over AG'S Office XI

Srinagar: In an exciting football match, ARCO FC and AG'S Office XI battled it out on the field, producing a thrilling spectacle that showcased the collective efforts of both teams.

ARCO FC started the game with a burst of energy, and it was Basit who set the tone by netting three impressive goals in the first half. His individual brilliance was evident, but it was also a testament to the support and teamwork of his fellow players.

AG'S Office XI fought back valiantly in the second half, managing to score a goal. Their determination and persistence kept the match competitive.