Arco FC unveils new jersey at TRC Srinagar

Srinagar: Arco Football Club (Arco FC) set the ground ablaze with excitement as they hosted an enthralling Jersey reveal and distribution ceremony for the upcoming season at the TRC ground in Srinagar.

A statement said that the event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, international footballer Ishfaq Ahmad, popular radio personality RJ Amir from 92.7 Big FM, and the Director of Arco Cements, Imran Anim.

Arco FC, backed by Arco Group of Companies, has been making waves in the football community of Kashmir with its remarkable performances.

The team has been consistently delivering wonders on the field, leaving football enthusiasts awe-inspired.