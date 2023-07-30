Arco FC unveils new jersey at TRC Srinagar

Srinagar: Arco Football Club (Arco FC) set the ground ablaze with excitement as they hosted an enthralling Jersey reveal and distribution ceremony for the upcoming season at the TRC ground in Srinagar.
A statement said that the event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, international footballer Ishfaq Ahmad, popular radio personality RJ Amir from 92.7 Big FM, and the Director of Arco Cements, Imran Anim.
Arco FC, backed by Arco Group of Companies, has been making waves in the football community of Kashmir with its remarkable performances.
The team has been consistently delivering wonders on the field, leaving football enthusiasts awe-inspired.
The recent matches have showcased Arco FC’s prowess, making them one of the leading teams in the region.
Ishfaq Ahmad, an accomplished international footballer, graced the event with his presence, adding a touch of grandeur and motivation to the occasion.
His achievements in the sport have made him an inspiration for aspiring footballers, and his support for Arco FC further elevated the significance of the ceremony.
Amidst cheers and applause, the moment everyone had been eagerly waiting for arrived—the grand reveal of the new Arco FC Jersey. The design exuded a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting the club’s rich history while embracing contemporary aesthetics. The distinctive colours and emblem proudly displayed the Arco FC identity and left the crowd in awe.
Imran Anim, the Director of Arco Cements, was also present at the event, further showcasing the strong bond between Arco FC and all the fans. His presence highlighted the continued support of the Arco Group of Companies towards the growth and development of football in the region.