Argentine football boss wants Messi to play at next FIFA World Cup

Messi has previously ruled out the prospect of extending his international career until the next edition of football’s showpiece tournament but he could be convinced to change his mind, according to Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia, Xinhua reports.

“He always aims for more. He never gives up and always surprises you,” Tapia said during a sports leaders summit in Buenos Aires. “It’s something I’ve thought about. How could I not? I would like him to be there. In his current form, Messi can easily play at the 2026 World Cup.”