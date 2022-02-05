Arif has made whole country proud: Abbas Wani

Srinagar, Feb 5: Former MLA Tangmarg Muhammad Abbas Wani who is the Indian Team manager for Winter Olympics 2022 with skier Arif Khan has said that the response from all over the country has been tremendous.
Abbas, a former National level Skier who is President of the Winter Games Association of J&K is part of the six-member Indian contingent in the Winter Olympics and was part of the Indian team during the opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday.
Speaking about the ceremony and the response from all over the Country, Abbas said, “ Don’t ask me, there are no words to express the feeling of being part of the opening ceremony and how the response has been. There has been tremendous response with everyone hailing Arif Khan for making the whole country proud”.
“Arif has already created history by being the first-ever athlete from India to qualify for two events in Olympics. It is special as the only athlete to represent India in Winter Olympics 2022 is from Kashmir and it is extra special for me as Arif belongs to my hometown of Tangmarg,” Abbas said.
Abbas said that his phone is continuously buzzing since the ceremony and everyone is sending congratulatory messages.
“Though sportspersons knew about Arif being only one from Country this time in Olympics general masses came to know it through opening ceremony. My phone is not stopping buzzing since then so is Arif’s. We are all overwhelmed with the response from all over the country,” he said.
Abbas reminded everyone that to be part of the Olympics is in itself an achievement for an athlete.
“Now everyone is hoping that Arif wins a medal for Country. That is very difficult as skiing is a very tough and competitive sport. Arif himself is not expecting big things but on a given day anything can happen. We are all praying for that miracle. However, one should keep in mind that to reach the Olympics is a dream for an athlete and only that person knows how much hard work and sacrifice goes behind that,” Abbas said. “Arif has sacrificed a lot to be here and it is time to let him enjoy all the glory.”