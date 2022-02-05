Arif has made whole country proud: Abbas Wani

Abbas, a former National level Skier who is President of the Winter Games Association of J&K is part of the six-member Indian contingent in the Winter Olympics and was part of the Indian team during the opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday.

Speaking about the ceremony and the response from all over the Country, Abbas said, “ Don’t ask me, there are no words to express the feeling of being part of the opening ceremony and how the response has been. There has been tremendous response with everyone hailing Arif Khan for making the whole country proud”.