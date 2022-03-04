Arif Laigroo hails Sadia for winning gold medal

Srinagar, Mar 4: Secretary, Youth PDP, ArifLaigroo has hailed Sadia Tariq for bringing laurels for J&K at the International level.
Sadia recently bagged a medal for India in Moscow Stars Wushu Championship.
"It is great to see Kashmir youth shining at the International level. She has made the whole J&K and India proud. I congratulate her for the achievement," he said.
"Sadia's and many other athletes of Kashmir have been doing well at National and International level. They are going to motivate hundreds of our Youth to do well in the Sports arena," he added.