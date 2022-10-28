Arif, Waseem to represent India in FIS ski race in UAE

Srinagar, Oct 28: Olympian Arif Khan and upcoming star skier of J&K Waseem Ahmed Bhat are set to represent India in the Alpine Slalom Championship (FIS Races) in UAE.
Both Arif Khan and Waseem Bhat would be part of 12 member Indian contingent who have been invited by UAE Winter Sports Federation on the recommendation of Ski and Snowboard India. The duo would be participating in UAE Alpine Slalom Championship from November 2 to 9 in Dubai City.
FIS Races are important as athletes qualify for the Olympics on the basis of FIS attained points by participating in these races.
Arif Khan is a well-known name in the winter sports arena of India. He was the only athlete to represent India in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 held earlier this year. Arif was the first Indian to secure qualification in two events of the same edition of the Games. He participated in Slalom and Giant Slalom.
He has represented India in a number of International races. In 2011, he won two gold medals for India in the slalom and giant slalom Alpine Skiing at the South Asian Winter Games. Arif would be launching his bid for qualification into the next Olympics through these FIS races.
Waseem Bhat is an upcoming talented skier who last year represented India in Lebanon. He has been among the medal winners for J&K in the National arena and it will be his first FIS Race.
Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) President Muhammad Abbass Wani termed it great for the winter sports of J&K to have two athletes in the FIS race.
“Arif is now a legend of winter sports not only in J&K but India as well. He made the whole Country proud earlier this year by being the only one from the Country in Winter Olympics. He will now try to make it better by participating in FIS Races,” Wani said.
“It is good to see Waseem also selected for the event by Ski India. He will gain experience with this race and Arif Khan is also there to guide him,” he said.