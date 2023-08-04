Army flags off mountaineering expedition to Vajr Top

Srinagar, Aug 4: Army's Snow Leopard Brigade flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Vajr Top.
A statement said that the team comprising 15 climbers would summit the majestic feature commemorating Azadi ka Mahotsava and Nation's 76th Independence Day.
Major General Girish Kalia, GOC Vajr Division, conveyed his good wishes to the team and exhorted them to keep the spirit of adventure alive.
The statement said that the flag-off ceremony was conducted in the backdrop of Jashn-e-Gurez, which witnessed unprecedented tourist footfall and adventure sports such as ParaMotor, Kishenganga River Rafting and Hot Air Ballooning.