Army flags off Pir Panjal Trekking Expedition

Srinagar: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, flagged off a three-day trekking expedition from Pogal in Ramban district today.

A statement said that the event was witnessed by civil dignitaries and media personnel. Sixteen avid trekkers from various walks of life, including sportspersons, bloggers, photographers, state government representatives, and locals have congregated for the event. These include two female and 14 male participants, with a healthy mix of local and outstation trekkers.

It said the trek commenced from the picturesque Pogal Valley and will traverse unexplored meadows, lakes, waterfalls, and jagged peaks in the majestic Pir Panjal Ranges The participants will also interact with the local youth to showcase patriotism, women empowerment, and self-employment. They will also be closely exposed to the local way of life, including relishing local cuisine.

The event is aimed at promoting tourism, which has received an impetus due to the return of normalcy in the region and the various developmental changes, courtesy of the dynamism of the state machinery, especially the JKTDC, the statement said.