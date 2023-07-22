Army launches women tri-services motorcycle rally from New Delhi to Drass

For the Flag Off at the National War Memorial, a host of military and civilian dignitaries including Head Business – Premium of TVS Motor Company and other sponsors were present. The Rally members were motivated and cheered by a large crowd which had gathered at the venue.

The 25-member strong tri-services team includes two Veer Naris, one of whom is a serving officer, 10 serving Indian Army Women officers, one woman officer each from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, three women soldiers of the Indian Army and eight Armed Forces spouses. The team will celebrate the decisive victory of the Armed Forces in the Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation.