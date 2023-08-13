Army mountaineers complete Vajr Top expedition

A statement said that the expedition was flagged off on August 4 by Brig Pranav Kumar, Cdr 109 Inf Brigade post which the team was Inducted to Balwan complex.

A technically challenging mission, with a high gradient, was skillfully summited by the team led by Capt Himanshu Gupta. Twelve climbers summits the feature and also collected soil of Vajr Top for the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” initiative by GoI.