Army mountaineers complete Vajr Top expedition

Srinagar, Aug 13: Vajr top expedition organised by Snow Leopard Brigade culminated on August 12 where the daring team hoisted the national flag on the highest feature in Chinar Corps at a staggering altitude of 18044 ft to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsovam as a festival of Awakening of Nation based on the theme Unity aligned by Panch Pranas announced by Prime Minister.
A statement said that the expedition was flagged off on August 4 by Brig Pranav Kumar, Cdr 109 Inf Brigade post which the team was Inducted to Balwan complex.
A technically challenging mission, with a high gradient, was skillfully summited by the team led by Capt Himanshu Gupta. Twelve climbers summits the feature and also collected soil of Vajr Top for the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” initiative by GoI.
The expedition team comprised of Officer and thirteen ORs, of various units of the Vajr Division of the Chinar Corps. the statement said.