Army mountaineers scale Mount Nun-Kun

Srinagar: A team of mountaineers under Colonel Rajneesh Joshi from Garhwal Rifles successfully summited Mount Kun (7103m) and Mount Nun (7135m).

The official spokesman said the Indian Army also performed Yoga at Mount Kun.

"The team defied all odds and has created history with several records. The team has set the record for the fastest climb of Mountain Kun which they completed in seven days," the spokesman said.

The team of mountaineers also achieved the feat of being the fastest to climb Mountain Nun in four days.

"It was the first team of mountaineers to climb Mountain Nun-Kun and the fastest climb of a peak above 7000 metres," the handout reads.