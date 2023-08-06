Army mountaineers scale Mount Nun-Kun

Srinagar: A team of mountaineers under Colonel Rajneesh Joshi from Garhwal Rifles successfully summited Mount Kun (7103m) and Mount Nun (7135m).
The official spokesman said the Indian Army also performed Yoga at Mount Kun.
"The team defied all odds and has created history with several records. The team has set the record for the fastest climb of Mountain Kun which they completed in seven days," the spokesman said.
The team of mountaineers also achieved the feat of being the fastest to climb Mountain Nun in four days.
"It was the first team of mountaineers to climb Mountain Nun-Kun and the fastest climb of a peak above 7000 metres," the handout reads.
Earlier, in honour of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the team of mountaineers from the Indian Army's Dagger Division Baramulla achieved a remarkable feat by scaling Mount Kun in record time and performing Yoga at its summit.
“The journey commenced on July 8, when the team was flagged off from Baramulla by Major General Rajesh Sethi, GOC 19 Infantry Division.
Setting off from the base camp on July 11, the brave mountaineers led by Col Rajneesh Joshi achieved their long-awaited victory as they summited Mount Kun on July 18.
“Adding an extraordinary touch to their accomplishment, the mountaineers performed Yoga at an altitude of 7077 metres, marking it the highest point ever where Yoga has been practised,” the spokesman said.