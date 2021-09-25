Army officer cycling from Leh to Manali to set ‘Guinness record’

Jammu: Lt Col Sripada Sriram from the Strategic Strikers Division of ‘One Corps’ is attempting to set a new Guinness record for the ‘Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)’ from Leh to Manali.

“Today, Lt Col Sriram started cycling for his mission after flagging off by Brig RK Thakur from Leh at 0400 hours. The officer would attempt to cover a distance of 472 Km with a total elevation gain of approximately 8000 meters. The route involves crossing of five major passes in tough weather conditions. The officer is expected to reach Manali in Himachal Pradesh on September 26, 2021 afternoon,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand.

“This event becomes more special being a part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations and also to mark the occasion of 195th Gunners’ Day,” Lt Col Anand added.