Army officer sets new Guinness world record

Jammu: Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram from the Strategic Strikers Division of 1 Corps has set a new Guinness world record for the ‘Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)’ from Leh to Manali on 26 Sep 2021.

According to PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, the total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8000 meters.

“The event was a part of celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and also to mark the occasion of 195th Gunners’ Day. The officer successfully established a new Guinness world record by completing the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes,” said Lt Col Anand, in an official statement.