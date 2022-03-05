Army organises AmritJyoti Gulmarg winter festival

Srinagar, Mar 5: Indian Army in collaboration with Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA), J&K Tourism and the Gulmarg Hotel Association is conducting the AmritJoytiGulmarg Winter Festival – 2022 from March 4 to 6.
As per PRO Defence’s statement, this year’s Festival is aligned with ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ celebrations that commemorates 75 Years of our Nation’s Independence.
Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps while speaking at the event today, complimented the youth for participating in large numbers in the Gulmarg Fest.
He exhorted the youth to imbibe discipline, hard work, a healthy lifestyle and imbibe strong focus in life, to achieve eminence in any field they choose to pursue. He urged the youth to have an inquisitive mind and invest themselves in quality education. He further said that Kashmir is blessed with an abundance of art, culture and music, which ensures joy and happiness in the hearts of every citizen.
GOC Chinar Corps stated that the Indian Army is taking proactive steps to assist the local youth in becoming progressive global citizens and urged them to help the Govt establish India including Kashmir at the pinnacle that it deserves.
"Gulmarg is the pride of Jammu and Kashmir, the most renowned tourist destination of the region. The tourist arrival to Gulmarg was severely disrupted in the last two years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gulmarg Festival aimed at providing further impetus to the tourism sector by promoting Gulmarg as a Winter sports destination, as well as showcasing a range of local talent across a spectrum of activities," the statement reads.
The highlights of the festival also included demonstrations by teams from the highly acclaimed High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Indian Institute of Skilling & Mountaineering (IISM). In addition, other special attractions included a breathtaking free-fall demonstration by Para Special Forces, a slithering demonstration by the Commandos and a scintillating performance by the Military Pipe Band.
The attractions of the festival also included musical performances by several renowned local performers including Yemberzal Dance Group, MJ Alive Group, Waqar Khan, AabidAly, Wasim Khan and ShafiSopori to name a few. Few emerging youths were also encouraged to perform at the festival. Several celebrities from the Indian Film Industry were part of the events. Neelam Kothari, Bollywood actor and renowned jewellery designer and Samir Soni, Bollywood actor and director added grace to the celebrations at Gulmarg. There were also several online competitions conducted as part of the festival.