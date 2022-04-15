Army organises bike rally in Machil sector

The rally was flagged off by GOC, 28 Infantry Division from ‘Parcham-e- Hind’ at Kupwara. The GOC was part of the Rally and led the bikers to the base of Z Gali. Thereafter, Commander Infantry Brigade led Kupwara - Z Gali leg. The remaining portion of the Rally was led by an Indian Army women officer. Overall the rally is covering a distance of 65 Km from Kupwara to the LoC in Machhal Sector and is passing through exotic locales of Z Gali, Machil, Dudi and T Suntwari, the statement reads.

“The Rally aims to promote the spirit of adventure amongst the youth. It also connects the youth from Nashik with those in the Kashmir Valley, thus fostering National Integration. Such rallies also promote border tourism and will expose exotic locales of pristine Machil Valley to tourists. The rally will culminate in a grand Iftar party in the evening on 15 April 22, at Machil,” it adds.