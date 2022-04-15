Army organises bike rally in Machil sector

Srinagar, Apr 15: A first of its kind LoC Bike Rally was organised in the Machil Sector by Indian Army.
As per the statement, the rally saw enthusiastic participation from 28 bikers from the Kashmir, while six bikers from Nashik, who call themselves ‘Cruising Godz’, traversed across 2190 km through seven states to participate in this unique bike rally.
The rally was flagged off by GOC, 28 Infantry Division from ‘Parcham-e- Hind’ at Kupwara. The GOC was part of the Rally and led the bikers to the base of Z Gali. Thereafter, Commander Infantry Brigade led Kupwara - Z Gali leg. The remaining portion of the Rally was led by an Indian Army women officer. Overall the rally is covering a distance of 65 Km from Kupwara to the LoC in Machhal Sector and is passing through exotic locales of Z Gali, Machil, Dudi and T Suntwari, the statement reads.
“The Rally aims to promote the spirit of adventure amongst the youth. It also connects the youth from Nashik with those in the Kashmir Valley, thus fostering National Integration. Such rallies also promote border tourism and will expose exotic locales of pristine Machil Valley to tourists. The rally will culminate in a grand Iftar party in the evening on 15 April 22, at Machil,” it adds.