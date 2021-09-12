Army organises cycle rally in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Army organised a cycle rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

The cycling rally started from Shawkat Ali Stadium Baramulla and culminated at Kaman Sethu in Uri.

An Army official said that the rally for the women was the first of its kind across Baramulla district.

“More than 82 participants from across the country participated in the event,” the official said.

The 65-km cycle rally was also attended by noted model, actor and sports enthusiast Milind Soman with his wife Ankita Kanwar.

Soman, who attended the event, said that it was a wonderful experience while participating along with women participants from across the country.

He said that the spirit of the participants during the cycling event was high.

“Such events need to be organised again,” he said. “The common people need a stress-free life and events like this are a step towards that.”

Meanwhile, the outside J&K participants were all praise for the women of Kashmir.

Anupama Bhave, a 75-year-old participant while praising the women of Kashmir said that they were cheered by the women passers by all along the route from Baramulla to Kaman Post.

She said such events need to be organised again so that enthusiastic women can have healthy and stress-free lives.

Speaking at Kaman Post in Uri at the culmination ceremony of the cycle rally, Lt Gen Pandey hailed the participants.