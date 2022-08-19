Army organises Machil Cricket Premier League

As per the statement, this initiative has been formed under the umbrella of Sadhbhavana projects which focus on the socio-economic development of this remote belt.

Machil Cricket Premier League was conducted from July 12 to Aug 18. A total of 16 teams participated and 56 matches were played during the tournament. The final match of this tournament was played between Chountiwari Bala and Sheikh Eleven Dudi in which Chountiwari Bala emerged as champions, beating Sheikh Eleven Dudi by 5 wickets. All the members of the winning team were felicitated with medals and cricket kits, the statement reads.