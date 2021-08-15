Army organises Siachen Cricket League

Srinagar, Aug 15: In a first of its kind, Siachen Premier League (T-20 Cricket Tournament) was organized by Siachen Brigade under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps as part of commemoration of the 50 years of victory in 1971 Indo-Pak War, PRO Defence said in a statement.

According to a statement, “the event which was conducted between 10 July 21 to 15 August 21 saw eight teams participating and representing the remote areas of Turtuk, Panamic, Sumur, Diskit, Thang, Bogdang, Tyakshi and PratapPur. The tournament which was conducted on Group cum League basis saw Turtuk and Panamic emerging at Number 1 position in their respective groups,” it said.

“In an exciting final match played between the two teams, Panamic scoring 155 runs clinched the very first Siachen Premier League trophy by defeating Turtuk who were bowled out for 152. The Siachen Premier League which witnessed superlative performances by local players, has addressed the long standing demand of local population to conduct sporting events in the far flung Nubra and Shyok Valleys to foster ties of friendship among various ethnic communities and the Indian Army,” the statement reads.