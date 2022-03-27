Army organises Women's Cricket League at Panzgam

As per the Army's statement, cricket is one of the most loved and played sports amongst Kashmiri youth. "Taking ongoing International Women’s Cricket World Cup as an inspiration to empower girls in sports activities and further provide them with a platform to showcase their talent and interest towards this sport, today a Women’s Cricket Super League at Panzgam village was organised."

It said that 4 teams have registered for the T-10 cricket tournament. Today, the inaugural match of the Cricket Super League was played between Rawatpora Rider and Chowkibal Chargers.