Army organises Women's Cricket League at Panzgam

Srinagar, Mar 27: Indian Army has organised a Women's cricket league at Panzgam.
As per the Army's statement, cricket is one of the most loved and played sports amongst Kashmiri youth. "Taking ongoing International Women’s Cricket World Cup as an inspiration to empower girls in sports activities and further provide them with a platform to showcase their talent and interest towards this sport, today a Women’s Cricket Super League at Panzgam village was organised."
It said that 4 teams have registered for the T-10 cricket tournament. Today, the inaugural match of the Cricket Super League was played between Rawatpora Rider and Chowkibal Chargers.
It was a high scoring game in which Rawatpora Riders won the toss and invited Chowkibal Chargers to bat first. Batting first Chowkibal Chargers posted a huge total of 110 runs. Fareeda, Captain Chowkibal Chargers scored 60 runs off 22 balls. Her innings included 7 sixes and 2 fours.
The run chase seemed impossible until Rawatpora Riders’ captain Muskaan came out to bat as she batted extremely well and single-handedly pulled up her team to level the scores. The nail-biting match went up till the last ball and finally ended up in a super over wherein Rawatpora Riders defeated Chowkibal Chargers.