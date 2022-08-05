Army organisesMachil Women’s Cricket League

Srinagar, Aug 5: Indian Army alongwith local authorities organised the first ever Machil Women’s Cricket League.
As per the statement, girls from Machil, Pushwari and Dudi villages participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.
“Before the start of the match, these girls have never entered the arena of cricket and had no idea about the rules. However, when they entered the ground and started playing, they were no less than cricket players,” reads the statement.
One of the participants said, “this is the first time we got an opportunity to play cricket. In Kashmir, girls don’t have the opportunity to participate in such games. I am very happy that the cricket tournament is organised for us for the first time. We had seen matches on television but to play cricket on a cricket field is altogether a different and special experience. Such tournaments should be conducted for the girls of Machil Bowl in future also.”
Girls from Machil village were the winners of this sporting event. A lot of villagers came to witness these matches and were happy and expressed their gratitude for this new initiative by the Indian Army, the statement said.