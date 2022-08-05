Army organisesMachil Women’s Cricket League

“Before the start of the match, these girls have never entered the arena of cricket and had no idea about the rules. However, when they entered the ground and started playing, they were no less than cricket players,” reads the statement.

One of the participants said, “this is the first time we got an opportunity to play cricket. In Kashmir, girls don’t have the opportunity to participate in such games. I am very happy that the cricket tournament is organised for us for the first time. We had seen matches on television but to play cricket on a cricket field is altogether a different and special experience. Such tournaments should be conducted for the girls of Machil Bowl in future also.”