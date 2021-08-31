Army organizes Women’s Cricket Premier League

Srinagar: Women Cricket Premier League is being organised from August 30 to September 11 at Doru Stadium.

As per the statement issued by Defence Spokesperson, in the second edition of the tournament this year, a total of eight teams are participating in the tournament.

The inaugural match was witnessed by renowned Indian cricketer, Yusuf Pathan. While interacting with the players, he encouraged the young players to pick up correct techniques and practice with heart and soul, the statement reads.

It said that First edition of the tournament was conducted in Oct 2020. Four local teams had participated in matches played over duration of two days.

“Building upon the success of previous edition, this year the scope was increased to include eight teams. The daughters of Kashmir are working hard to see their names called out in along with great Indian sporting icons like PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Mithali Raj, Sangeeta and Ritu Phogat and many others.”