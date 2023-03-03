Arrangements for finals of LG Rolling Trophy reviewed

Srinagar, Mar 3: Director Youth Services and Sports, Subash Chander Chibber reviewed the arrangements for the finals of the prestigious LG Rolling (Cricket) Trophy to be organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports on March 9 at MA Stadium, Jammu.
The Director Sports chaired the meeting of the officers and the conveners of various committees and served strict directions to them with regard to holding the finals of this cricketing extravaganza in a most befitting manner.
Director Sports along with Secretary J&K Sports Council, NuzhatGul visited the venue and took stock of the preparations.
Chibber said that LG Rolling (Cricket) Trophy despite involving around 42,000 youth across the UT in its first edition, has witnessed the matches being conducted smoothly and the event has been a grand success so far, adding that the heads of various committees should leave no stone unturned to help this historic final set an example.
Before the finals between Jammu and Anantnag on March 9, the (hardliner) for third place will be played between Doda and Ganderbal on March 8.