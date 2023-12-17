Aryans Group participates in Celebrity Cricket League

Srinagar, Dec 17: Governor Haryana, Bandaru Dattatraya today graced the Tricity Cup in Chandigarh as Chief Guest.

A statement said that ‘Punjab De Sher’ team representing the Punjabi film industry in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10 faced The Educators during an exhibition match played at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16 on Saturday.

The Educators led by Dr. Anshu Kataria included representatives from various colleges and universities from Chandigarh and Punjab region. The team Punjab De Sher was comprised of well-known Punjabi film stars Binu Dhillon, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharod, Ninja, Rahul Jaittly, Suyyash Rai, Anuj Khurana, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Mayur Mehta, Vikramjit Singh.

Played at flood lights, the match was inaugurated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya by tossing the coin which witnessed a lot of enthusiasm among the local spectators. The cup was organized in association with Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura Near Chandigarh. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, of Aryans Group was especially present.