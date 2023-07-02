ASHES 2023 | Australia survive stunning Stokes onslaught to take 2-0 series lead

London: When it mattered the most for England, captain Ben Stokes dished out yet another heroic and stunning 155 in the pursuit of chasing 371. But it was not enough for the hosts to avoid a 43-run loss to Australia on a thrilling fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Resuming the final day on 114/4, Stokes and Ben Duckett (83) added a further 63 runs before the former fell to Josh Hazlewood just after the first hour of the morning session was over.

Jonny Bairstow was run-out in controversial circumstances for 10, as wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the batter wandered out of the crease while avoiding a bouncer, leaving England at 193/6, with the crowd booing Australia and some confrontational scenes happening in Long Room at lunch break.

In between, Stokes went for an ultra-attacking approach with the bat, reaching his century with three scintillating sixes and paving the path for another great escape for England by hitting nine fours and as many maximums.

As Stokes marched forward in his onslaught, Australia, minus Nathan Lyon’s bowling, were having flashbacks of Headingley 2019 coming true at Lord’s 2023. But once Stokes fell to Hazlewood and his 108-run stand with Stuart Broad came to an end, Australia were able to bowl out England for 327 in 81.3 to go 2-0 up in the five-game series.

For England, what came back to hit them hard was allowing Australia to get too many runs in the first innings after electing to bowl first and then throwing away too many wickets in their first essay while looking to attack the short ball, giving the visitors a 91-run lead.