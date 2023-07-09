Ashes 2023 | Brook, Woakes star as England seal gripping victory at Headingley; keep series alive

England kept a rampaging Mitchell Starc (5-78) at bay to emerge victorious at Headingley in a successful chase of 251 to keep the series alive and make the series scoreline 2-1. Brook and Woakes added 59 runs for the seventh wicket, before the latter finished off the chase with a drive past point for four, with Wood giving him company from the other end.

Resuming from 27/0, Ben Duckett was trapped lbw by Starc in the 10th over of the chase. England sprung a surprise by sending Moeen Ali at No.3, but the ploy didn’t work as he was cleaned up by Starc for just five runs.