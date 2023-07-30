ASHES 2023 | Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour while coming out to bat for last time

London: Retiring veteran England fast-bowler Stuart Broad received a guard of honour from Australia while walking out to bat one for one last time in Test cricket during Day Four of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday.

Broad, 37, announced that he would be retiring from all forms of the game after the play ended on Day Three. He finishes his career with 602 Test scalps, being one of just two fast bowlers to take more than 600 Test wickets, alongside longtime bowling partner James Anderson, who strode out to bat alongside Broad on Day Four of the match.

As Broad and Anderson walked out to resume England’s innings from 389/9 in their second innings, they were greeted by a guard of honour from the Australia team and a standing ovation from a packed crowd of spectators at the Oval.