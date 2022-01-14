Ashes|Head’s century lifts Australia to 241-6

Head, who scored 152 in the opening test at Brisbane, counterpunched England's early success with an aggressive 101 off 113 balls in the day-night test as Australia came back strongly after losing the toss. Cameron Green contributed an authoritative 74 and MarnusLabuschagne scored a rapid 44 before the rain arrived around half an hour after tea and prevented further play.

Head entered with Australia in serious trouble after a brilliant spell of swing and seam bowling from Ollie Robinson (2-24), one of the five changes England made, and Stuart Broad (2-48) on a lively green wicket.