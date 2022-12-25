Ashwin, Iyer steer India to series win over Bangladesh

But Mehidy took out Pant in his next over, getting a length ball on middle stump to drift in and hit the left-hander on his pads in front of stumps. After dismissing Pant for the third time in the series, Mehidy completed his five-wicket haul when Axar tried to flick off backfoot and missed it as the quicker delivery uprooted the leg stump after deflecting off the pads.

Mehidy could have got his sixth wicket had Mominul Haque not dropped Ravichandran Ashwin at short leg. Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer dug in for India, looking good while defending the ball on front and back foot, with not many attacking shots.

When the loose deliveries came from the spinners, Iyer used his precise footwork to get boundaries. When Mehidy tossed up outside off stumps, Iyer got a stride forward and brought out a square drive through the gap at point.