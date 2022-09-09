Asia Cup 2022: Kohli thanks fans for love and support after ending century drought

Kohli's international ton came after an extended period of nearly three years as he had made his 70th century in November 2019.



Kohli unleashed an array of shots against Afghanistan on Thursday as he zoomed past the 100-figure mark in 53 balls with a stylish six taking India towards a daunting total of 212/2 in the allotted 20 overs.



The star cricketer thanked his fans and followers for all the love and support in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.



"Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time," Kohli said on Koo app.