Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced | India to start its campaign from September 2 in Kandy

The six-nation tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka under a hybrid model of hosting games.The tournament will start on August 30, when Pakistan take on Nepal in Multan. The final will be held on September 17 in Colombo.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in 50-over format ahead of the Men's ODI World Cup, to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the winners of ACC Men's Premier Cup, will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches in the tournament.