Asia Cup | India-Pakistan Super Four match moves to reserve day after rain washes off play

Colombo: The Super Four match between India and Pakistan has moved to reserve day after play was called off on Sunday due to rain at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

Before the match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had added a reserve day for the clash as the weather bureau had predicted heavy rains on Sunday. Now as things stand, the reserve day will be in play, implying the game will restart on Monday with India resuming their 50-over innings from 147/2 in 24.1 overs at 3 pm local time.

The match began under a sunny sky, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively, before falling in quick succession. Just as K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli were building their 24-run partnership, rain started and put the proceedings on hold at 4:53 pm. From 6:22 pm, the reduction in overs began as the match continued to be halted for various reasons.

A ground inspection was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. before a second inspection was scheduled for 8pm due to the damp patches at the long-on, point and square leg needing more work.