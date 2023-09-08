Asia Cup | India-Pakistan Super Four stage match to have a reserve day

It means that if the India-Pakistan match stretches to September 11, then Rohit Sharma & Co will be playing for three days at a stretch, as they are slated to face Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 12.

Interestingly, there’s no word on having a reserve day for the rest of the Super Four matches in the competition, including India’s last game in this stage of the tournament against Bangladesh on September 15.

There had been objections on hosting Asia Cup matches in Colombo due to heavy rain forecast and a move to a drier place like Hambantota was on cards, till the tournament decided to stick to its original plan.