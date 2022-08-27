Asia Cup | India’s old guard ready with new approach against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the two pillars of India’s white-ball team for the past decade but have received a rude jolt at this very venue 10 months back during the T20 World Cup, the duo exactly know where it stands and what it needs to do to turn the tables.

While Rohit will be eager to test his ultra-aggressive batting template against the Asian giants, for Kohli it will be the perfect platform to return to form after enduring a tough phase in the last few years.