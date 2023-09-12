Asia Cup | Kohli, Rahul tons, Kuldeep’s 5-25 sets up India’s massive 228-run win over Pakistan

If Sunday saw Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma pulverize the Pakistan bowling by hitting quick fifties in a 121-run opening stand, then Monday belonged to Rahul and Kohli sharing a huge 233-run stand for the third wicket, also the highest partnership by any Indian pair in its participation history in the Asia Cup.

In reply, Pakistan were nowhere in the chase as only three of their batters managed to go past 20. India’s fast bowlers were impeccable in their line and length while putting out a surreal exhibition of seam and swing bowling.

Kuldeep then came to bamboozle the batters and pick 5/25, his second fifer in ODIs, as Pakistan were restricted to just 128, with 228 runs being the highest margin of win for India against Pakistan in terms of runs.