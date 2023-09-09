ASIA CUP | Not playing quality attack often makes a bit of difference in main tournaments: Gill

Colombo: On the eve of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup, opener Shubman Gill admitted that not facing a quality bowling attack on a regular basis like their opponents for Sunday’s match can often make a “difference” while playing against them in big events.

With no bilateral series happening between India and Pakistan due to political tensions, it means that the two teams face off against each other only in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup, giving India batters virtually no time to gauge and analyse the deadly Pakistan bowling line-up.

“At this level, you would have faced left-arm pacers. Whenever we come across a new bowler it makes a difference as we don’t play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don’t play against such quality attacks like Pakistan’s, it often makes a bit of difference in main tournaments,” said Gill in the pre-match press conference.

In the run-up to Sunday’s game, Gill is banking on the left-arm throw-down specialist Nuwan Seneviratne’s quick deliveries to put out an improved show against the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who castled him in Pallekele last week.

“Having a left-arm throw down specialist does help a lot. He’s been travelling with us for the past seven to eight years. It helps in preparing for the angle and variations. Playing Pakistan was different.”