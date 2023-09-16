Asia Cup | Theekshana ruled out of final due to hamstring injury; Washington called up as cover for Axar

Theekshana had strained his right hamstring during the Super Four game against Pakistan and hobbled off the field after completing his quota of overs. Sri Lankan selectors have brought in Sahan Arachchige into the squad as Theekshana’s replacement.

“A scan was done and confirmed the muscle injury. Theekshana will return to the High Performance Center to commence rehabilitation work,” said a statement from the tournament.

On the other hand, a report in Cricbuzz says Washington will link up with the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup title clash due to Axar being down with niggles post the Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday.