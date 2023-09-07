ASIA CUP | There’s a difference in overall atmosphere when India play Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh

“Indian cricketers are under immense pressure (from the fans) especially when they play against Pakistan. If the result goes the other way, a lot of things then spiral in the mind due to thinking about it like people will say this and that,” said Harbhajan in a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports.

Shoaib Akhtar, who has been involved in many India-Pakistan duels, pointed out how Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was bogged down by the pressure, especially from social media trolling and how the right-handed batter has been left spooked by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who castled him in the Asia Cup league match at Pallekele.

“The pressure mounted on players by social media is so high. For instance, one can see that this is not the same Rohit Sharma. This one, who playing, is resembling a body double. Shaheen has conquered his subconscious mindset.”

“I have never seen him change his stance before, but what was happening there? He changed his stance and got bowled by Shaheen. This is what pressure of the India-Pakistan match does to players; it is there on players from both sides.”

Harbhajan chimed in to request fans that they shouldn’t be over-critical of either team if one of them ends up on the losing side. “I remember 2003 (ODI World Cup) when we lost to Australia (in the final), slogans were raised here (back home).”

“During the 2011 World Cup semifinal (which India won), if you lose, you would need security outside your home as anyone could throw a stone or do something untoward. My request to those people is these are players but any team can win on a day. India would like to win, but this is a ground where any team can win on any given day.”