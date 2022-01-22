Asia Lions roar back to stun World Giants

Smarting from their defeat to Indian Maharajas the previous day, Asia Lions rode on a 88-run partnership from 54 balls by the Sri Lankan duo of UpulTharanga (63) and TillakaratneDilshan (52) to chase down a stiff 206 with five balls to spare here on Friday.

Lions opener Dilshan smashed three sixes and two fours en route his 32-ball knock, while Tharanga top-scored for them with his 43-ball 63, which included seven boundaries and two maximums, as they took charge of the proceedings after Kamran Akmal (14) was dismissed in the fourth over.