Asian Athletics Championships | PM Modi congratulates athletes for all-time great performance on foreign soil

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the athletes. "Outstanding performance by the Indian contingent at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship 2023! Our athletes won 27 medals, the highest medal tally on foreign soil in an edition of the Championships. Congrats to our athletes for this achievement. It fills our hearts with pride," tweeted PM Modi.

India finished the competition at third place with 27 medals, consisting of six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals. Japan topped the charts with 37 medals.