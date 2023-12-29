Asian champs India aim for 2nd successive Olympic medal in Paris

Mumbai, Dec 29: After having won a medal for the first time in the Olympics in four decades, eight-time gold medallists India are getting ready for the men’s hockey competition at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

Craig Fulton’s squad will go into the men’s competition in hockey, which made its debut in the Olympics way back in 1908 in London, with hopes sky-high since the Tokyo Games where India won the bronze, as the team has maintained a position in the top-five in world rankings.

Starting from Amsterdam in 1928, the Indian men’s hockey team won the gold in six successive Olympics till 1956, before suffering their first defeat in the final against Pakistan in the 1960 edition. India last won their eighth and last gold medal at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, when the team led by Vasudevan Baskaran went on to beat Spain in the final.

As hockey gets ready to figure in the Olympics for the 25th time, India will travel to the French capital with high hopes as they are under pressure to prove that their performance in Tokyo was no flash in the pan.